States of emergency in 3 counties for California wildfires

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:18 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in three more Northern California counties due to wildfires that have burned thousands of acres and restricted access to Yosemite National Park.

Brown's declaration covered Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties where four different wildfires have burned for between five and nine days.

CalFire said on its website that more than 1,600 firefighters were battling the wildfire in Tulare County, which had grown to 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) and was just 30 percent contained on Thursday. It started on Aug. 29.

One of the fires spans Madera and Mariposa counties and has restricted access to Yosemite National Park. The fire has scorched 18 square miles (46 square kilometers) and CalFire says it is about 40 percent contained.

