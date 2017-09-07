National Politics

Police: Woman killed when tractor restarts, lurches into her

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 7:00 AM

NEWARK, N.Y.

Authorities say a 59-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a tractor her husband had restarted on their western New York farm.

Police in the Wayne County village of Newark say Carol Boyd was sitting in a lawn chair early Wednesday afternoon while her husband tried to restart their farm tractor by jumping the battery.

Police say the tractor started suddenly and lurched in reverse, hitting Boyd with the vehicle's rear hitch.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene she was pinned under the tractor. She was extricated and taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital, where she later died.

Police say no charges are pending.

