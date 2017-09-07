Billions of dead trees force US fire crews to shift tactics

In this July 12, 2017, photo, Ben Brack, a firefighter and public information officer, tests the stability of a beetle-killed tree at the site of a wildfire locally called the Keystone fire, near Albany, Wyo. The fire was burning in a dense forest of beetle-killed trees, which pose a safety hazard for firefighters because the trees, weakened by the bugs, topple more easily than living trees. Dan Elliott AP Photo