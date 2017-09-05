34 arrested in sit-ins outside NYC's Trump Tower

Police have handcuffed and removed immigration activists during sit-ins outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.
The small but traffic-snarling sit-ins occurred Tuesday, after the Trump administration announced it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
Police say 34 people were arrested during the protests that briefly blocked traffic at the intersection at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.
People on the sidelines chanted and waved signs. They yelled "undocumented — unafraid."
Police say as long as the protesters give their names and dates of birth, they won't be fingerprinted.
Later Tuesday night, hundreds of peaceful protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.
Comments