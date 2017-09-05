National Politics

Gov. Phil Scott declares September 'School Safety Month'

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 2:13 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a proclamation over the weekend declaring September to be "School Safety Month" in the state.

The proclamation was signed Friday in Montpelier as many children return to school after Labor Day. The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2w136YD ) the proclamation encourages all schools in Vermont to utilize resources provided by the Vermont School Safety Center.

The center was created in 2016 as a collaborative effort between the state Department of Public Safety and the Agency of Education.

The Republican governor says the start of the school year is an ideal time to recognize the importance of emergency preparedness.

