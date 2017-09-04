National Politics

Arrest in crash that killed congressional candidate, family

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 8:37 AM

OCALA, Fla.

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 31-year-old man on DUI manslaughter charges stemming from a crash that killed a former congressional candidate and his family seven months ago.

In a news release, the highway patrol said Travis Lee Johnson of Ocala was arrested Sunday.

Troopers say 61-year-old William McCullough, his 56-year-old wife Renne and their 31-year-old son Ryan died Jan. 22 when Johnson crashed his tow truck into their SUV.

An accident report says Johnson hit two mailboxes before hitting the SUV head-on. The McCulloughs died at the scene. Johnson was severely injured.

The report says Johnson was under the influence of drugs.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

McCullough ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat in 2016 for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

