NY sheriff's office investigates crash that kills 4-year-old

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 8:21 AM

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y.

New York's Madison County sheriff's office is investigating a crash that's claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl.

The Observer-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2gxTL4Q ) says Lillyan Dickerman of Oneida was secured properly in a child safety seat during the crash Sunday in Wampsville.

A truck driven by her father, 27-year-old Alexander Dickerman, left the road and sheared off half of a utility pole, downing live wires.

Lillyan's 1-year-old brother and their father were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

