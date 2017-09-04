National Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders to spend Labor Day addresses in NH, Vt.

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 8:17 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding rallies to focus attention on worker's rights and the minimum wage on Labor day.

The independent from Vermont is scheduled to start the day in New Hampshire where he won the Democratic presidential primary.

He'll be speaking Monday at a breakfast hosted by the New Hampshire AFL-CIO in Manchester before heading to Concord for a rally hosted by Rights and Democracy New Hampshire.

In those rallies he's expected to focus on workers' rights and raising the minimum wage. After that, he heads to his home state to speak in White River Junction and Middlebury.

