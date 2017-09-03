Police shooting at home leaves man wounded, officers hurt

Authorities say police shot and seriously injured man outside a home in Fort Lee.
Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal says 29-year-old Jaquan Suber, of Fort Lee, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the shooting around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He says "several" Fort Lee officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul tells The Record that two police officers discharged their weapons and suffered injuries. But Bendul said he didn't have further details on their conditions.
Authorities haven't said why officers had gone to the home, citing the ongoing investigation.
Grewal says Suber has been charged with several firearms offenses. It wasn't immediately known if he's represented by a lawyer.
