National Politics

Police shooting at home leaves man wounded, officers hurt

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 11:38 PM

FORT LEE, N.J.

Authorities say police shot and seriously injured man outside a home in Fort Lee.

Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal says 29-year-old Jaquan Suber, of Fort Lee, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the shooting around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He says "several" Fort Lee officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul tells The Record that two police officers discharged their weapons and suffered injuries. But Bendul said he didn't have further details on their conditions.

Authorities haven't said why officers had gone to the home, citing the ongoing investigation.

Grewal says Suber has been charged with several firearms offenses. It wasn't immediately known if he's represented by a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video