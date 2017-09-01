Tucson Sector Border Patrol gets new chief

The Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol has a new chief.
The agency announced Friday that Rodolfo Karisch began his term as chief patrol agent on August 20. He was previously in charge of the Del Rio Sector in Texas and was the acting assistant commissioner of the Office of Professional Responsibility for Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's parent agency.
A former El Paso Police Department Officer, Karisch joined the Border Patrol in 1986.
The Tucson Sector comprises most of Arizona and includes nearly 4,000 agents.
