National Politics

Chief wants 2 more officers fired in stun gun death case

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:12 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

Omaha's police chief has called for the firing of two more officers involved in the stun gun death of a mentally ill man.

Assistant City Attorney Bernard in den Bosch said Wednesday that Chief Todd Schmaderer (SHMAH'-dur) recommended the city fire officers Makyla Mead and Jennifer Strudl. The two were the first on the scene of a disturbance call regarding 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.

Authorities say Bearheels died June 5 after being shocked by Officer Scotty Payne 12 times with a stun gun and being punched by a fourth officer, Ryan McClarty, while being subdued. The two officers are fighting their firings and criminal charges.

Mead and Strudl are on paid leave awaiting a hearing with the city personnel department. Schmaderer has not specified what Mead and Strudl did wrong.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video