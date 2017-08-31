National Politics

Luke AFB ends altitude limit after F-35s oxygen concerns

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:24 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Luke Air Force Base officials say they have ended altitude restrictions on their F-35 fighter jets put in place after several pilots reported symptoms of oxygen deprivation.

The 25,000-foot limit implemented on June 20 came after an 11-day grounding of the new stealth fighters at the training base west of Phoenix. Five pilots reported symptoms between May 2 and June 8.

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard says in a Wednesday statement that the Air Force hasn't found a cause for the Luke pilots' symptoms. But it has boosted training and worked to reduce potential causes for labored breathing or carbon monoxide ingestion. Leonard commands the base's 56th Fighter Wing.

The military has had a series of problems with various aircraft in recent years involving pilots suffering from lack of oxygen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video