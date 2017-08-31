National Politics

Online voter registration being offered in Tennessee

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 1:37 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee secretary of state's office says it has begun offering online voter registration.

WPLN-FM reports the office has initiated a "soft launch" of the online system . In the past, residents who moved, had their registrations purged for inactivity or were never registered had to contact county election commissions directly or sign up in person through a state agency.

The legislature passed the online system last year. Democratic state Sen. Lee Harris of Memphis, who was among the co-sponsors, says he understands it takes only three minutes or less to register online. He says he hopes it will increase voter participation.

Voters must register at least 30 days before an election to be able to vote. To register online, a Tennessee driver's license or photo ID is necessary.

