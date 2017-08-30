Court sets October execution dates for 2 Alabama inmates

The Alabama Supreme Court has set October execution dates for two men convicted of murders, the Alabama attorney general's office said Wednesday.
Jeffrey Lynn Borden is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 5. Borden was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, during a Christmas Eve gathering in Jefferson County in 1993.
Torrey Twane McNabb is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 19. McNabb was convicted of killing Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon in 1997.
Earlier this month, the state attorney general's office asked the court to set execution dates for both men. The office wrote in the motion that trial testimony showed Borden, who was separated from his wife, brought their three children to a Christmas Eve gathering at Harris' house after a weeklong visit. As his estranged wife was helping to move the children's belongings, Jeffrey Borden shot her in the back of the head in front of their kids, state attorneys said.
"Borden committed his horrific crime many years ago and his conventional appeals have been completed for several years," attorneys for the state wrote.
An attorney for Borden said Borden is mentally ill and had a diminished ability to control himself or understand the full implications of his actions.
"Jeffrey Borden is severely mentally ill, and has been since at least the age of 17, when he sustained a serious head injury that left him in a coma for four days and permanently damaged his judgment and ability to control his impulses," John Palombi, an assistant federal defender, wrote in an emailed statement. Palombi is representing both inmates.
The attorney general's office said McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after he arrived at the scene of an accident McNabb had caused while fleeing a bail bondsmen.
Palombi said McNabb has a pending court case challenging the constitutionality of his death sentence on the grounds that a judge, instead of a jury, handed down the punishment. A jury recommended the death penalty by a 10-2 vote.
Alabama has executed two death row inmates so far in 2017.
