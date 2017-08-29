National Politics

Pennsylvania's new penalties for animal cruelty take effect

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 6:36 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A new Pennsylvania law that increases the penalty for animal abuse has taken effect.

Libre's Law went into effect Monday. Under the new law, animal abusers can face fines of at least $500 and felony charges.

The new law also provides guidelines for tethering dogs. Dogs must have access to shade and water when outside. The law prohibits keeping dogs out for longer than half an hour in potentially dangerous weather conditions as well.

Libre's Law is named after the Boston Terrier who was abused and became an animal rights representative. The canine joined Governor Tom Wolf and co-signed the bill with his paw print in June.

Animal advocates say the law change provides for more accountability in animal neglect cases.

