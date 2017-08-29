Police: Connecticut officer fatally shoots armed suspect

Connecticut State Police say an officer fatally shot a suspect who refused orders to drop a shotgun.
Police say the shooting happened Monday evening in New Milford. According to authorities, New Milford police responded to a disturbance call at a home.
Police say a man left the home holding a shotgun and refused to talk to officers before running into the woods. Police tried to get the suspect to come out of the woods. Authorities say the man walked out of the woods and approached officers with the shotgun.
Police say an officer fired and struck the suspect after he refused to drop the gun.
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect.
