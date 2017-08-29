4 candidates on ballot for county school board race

National Politics

August 29, 2017

MCLEAN, Va.

Four candidates are on the ballot for a school-board election in Virginia's largest school district.

Voters in Fairfax County go to the polls Tuesday to select a candidate to fill the term of Jeanette Hough, who resigned earlier this year from the 12-member board.

The election is nonpartisan, but candidate Karen Keys-Gamarra has been endorsed by local Democrats. Candidate Chris Grisafe has been endorsed by local Republicans.

Michael Owens, a former Fairfax teacher and a school PTA president is also on the ballot, as is PTA volunteer Sandra Allen.

The school board found itself in the national spotlight last month when it voted to change the name of JEB Stuart High School amid complaints that the Confederate general was not worthy of the honor.

