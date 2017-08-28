National Politics

Barletta set to announce Senate campaign

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:27 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta will announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Campaign spokesman Jon Anzur told The Associated Press on Monday night that Barletta will release a video announcing his run for the Senate seat held by two-term Democrat Bob Casey.

The Pennsylvania Republican's entry into the race was widely expected after the AP reported last month that Barletta had relayed his plans to GOP officials and activists.

Barletta, the former mayor of the small Pennsylvania city of Hazleton, rose to political prominence as a foe of illegal immigration. He was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, who urged him to run for Senate.

