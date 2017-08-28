National Politics

More than 200 arrested during Terre Haute truck rally

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 11:13 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

State authorities say a weekend truck rally in Terre Haute resulted in the arrests of more 200 people, many on alcohol and drug-related charges.

Indiana State Police announced late Sunday that troopers had made about 100 arrests during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds and in the surrounding areas. That included 20 driving while intoxicated arrests, while troopers issued about 350 traffic citations.

State excise police officers cited or arrested 129 people, including 52 people charged with underaged possession of alcohol and nine adults illegally providing alcohol to those younger than 21.

The annual truck rally draws thousands of diesel truck enthusiasts from several states for truck and tractor pulls and related events.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

