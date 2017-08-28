National Politics

Alaska Sen. Mike Dunleavy eyes seat in governor's mansion

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:44 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The first high-profile challenger to Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in next year's elections has come forward.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2wLR7Tu ) Republican Alaska Sen. Mike Dunleavy will look to make a leap to the governor's mansion five years after first running for state senator.

Over the next year, Dunleavy will make the case that he is the best person to run the state. A state where recent polls indicate residents are having second thoughts about Walker, the only independent governor in the United States.

A statewide poll last month by Alaska Survey Research found only 38 percent of Alaska residents have a positive view of Walker.

