National Politics

Arizona sends helicopters, personnel to help Harvey response

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:30 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona public safety agencies have sent aircraft and personnel to Texas to help with the response to Harvey.

The Arizona National Guard sent four helicopters to be part of a National Guard pool available to help as needed, and the Phoenix Fire Department activated an 80-member urban search and rescue team for a 14-day deployment in Texas.

The National Guard helicopters sent by Arizona included three UH-60 Blackhawks and a UH-72 Lakota.

Phoenix Fire Department search and rescue teams have previously assisted after the Oklahoma City bombing, 2001 terror attacks and Hurricane Katrina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video