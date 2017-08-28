National Politics

Alamogordo puts off decision on billboard ordinance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:18 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.

Billboard companies have succeeded in getting commissioners in one southern New Mexico city to put off a vote on a proposed ordinance that would affect the signage.

The Alamogordo City Commission moved to table the proposal during a meeting last week after representatives from billboard companies voiced their concerns.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xySOQG ) that the ordinance would prohibit any new billboards from being erected. Those signs already in place would need to be removed within five years. An appeals process through the city's planning commission could grant extensions.

Lamar Advertising real estate manager Matt Yoder told city leaders there's demand and that his company provides a service that people are willing to pay for. He said billboards are not just structures, but businesses that provide revenue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video