Museum display in western Michigan honors military dogs

This Aug. 24, 2017 photo shows the new 'War dog memorial' aboard the LST 393 in downtown Muskegon, Mich. The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year and was finished in time to honor Cena, a 10-year-old black lab that received a hero's farewell last month before being euthanized. The cancer-stricken dog served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. Joel Bissell