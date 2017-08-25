In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo trees stay close to the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks in Berlin. Parks’ house has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now the American artist Ryan Mendoza who saved it from destruction in Detroit says it’s time for it to return to the U.S.
In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo trees stay close to the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks in Berlin. Parks’ house has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now the American artist Ryan Mendoza who saved it from destruction in Detroit says it’s time for it to return to the U.S. Michael Sohn AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo trees stay close to the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks in Berlin. Parks’ house has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now the American artist Ryan Mendoza who saved it from destruction in Detroit says it’s time for it to return to the U.S. Michael Sohn AP Photo

National Politics

Rosa Parks' house may be returned to US from Germany

By DAVID RISING Associated Press

August 25, 2017 8:17 AM

BERLIN

The house of American civil rights icon Rosa Parks has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now the artist who saved it from destruction in Detroit says it's time for it to return to the U.S.

American artist Ryan Mendoza says with the growing call to remove Confederate monuments in the U.S., the country needs more shrines to the civil rights movement. He says "it's actually become a necessity, as we see people rising up and seeing things for what they are."

There's no timeline yet on when the small home may be brought back. Parks' niece, Rhea McCauley, who worked with Mendoza to save the home from demolition, says she would now also like to see it return to the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video