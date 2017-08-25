In dispute over statues, where do you draw the line?

FILE- In this June 24, 2004 file photo, the General Grant National Monument, commonly known as Grant's Tomb, is seen in New York. Grant was the general that led the Union to victory over the Confederacy and later President of the United States. Cities embroiled in a national soul-searching over discriminatory symbols are going beyond the Confederacy to scrutinize whether other monuments should be taken down because of perceived wrongdoing by their honorees, including Grant, for his anti-Semitism. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo