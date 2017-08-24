National Politics

Authorities: Detective shoots, kills bank robbery suspect

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:13 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

A New Jersey sheriff's office detective has shot and killed a bank robbery suspect who authorities say was armed with a handgun.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says there was a report of a robbery Thursday evening at a PNC Bank branch in Orange.

Authorities say two detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office were in the area and spotted the suspect, who had a gun.

The prosecutor's office says the suspect ignored the commands of the detectives and one of the detectives shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities say they recovered the suspect's weapon and a bag containing proceeds from the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video