National Politics

Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division get new commander

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 3:13 AM

FORT CARSON, Colo.

A new commander is formally taking charge at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

Maj. Gen. Randy A. George will assume command of the post and its largest unit, the 4th Infantry Division, in a ceremony Thursday.

George succeeds Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, who has been in charge since May 2015. Gonsalves' next assignment hasn't been announced.

George's last assignment was with the Joint Staff under the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.

Before his Pentagon duty, George was deputy commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

Fort Carson will also get a new senior enlisted officer on Thursday when Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy L. Metheny succeeds Richard L. Ayala Jr.

Fort Carson is just outside Colorado Springs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video