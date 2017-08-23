National Politics

Judge refuses to toss conviction in bogus lien case

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 6:28 AM

CHICAGO

A judge has affirmed the conviction of a woman who filed $100 billion in bogus liens against judges, a prosecutor and other law enforcers in Chicago to avenge her brother's drug conviction.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that the judge found Cherron Phillips had missed deadlines to challenge her conviction and seven-year prison sentence. Federal Judge Michael Reagan says he wouldn't have overturned the conviction even if she had filed the papers on time.

As a self-described "sovereign citizen," Phillips didn't recognize government authority over her.

Reagan is a judge based in southern Illinois. He handled the Chicago case to douse any perception that local judges couldn't be fair to Phillips.

