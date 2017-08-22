Democratic New Jersey state Senator Jim Whelan dies at 68

FILE- In this April 30, 2015 file photo, State Sen. Jim Whelan, D-Northfield, N.J., asks Harvey Kesselman, acting president of Stockton University, a question as he sits in on the New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. Whelan, a longtime mayor of Atlantic City and Democratic New Jersey state senator, has died. He was 68. Whelan’s death was announced on his Facebook page Tuesday night, Aug. 22, 2017. A cause of death was not disclosed. Mel Evans, File AP Photo