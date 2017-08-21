Ryan says Trump "messed up" but opposes censure

FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan says the nation’s leaders “have an obligation” to steer the country past “the passions of the moment.” His remarks come after President Donald Trump drew bipartisan criticism for saying “both sides” were responsible for this month’s deadly clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo