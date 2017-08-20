Mount Hood climber died after delays slowed rescue

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, AUG. 19-20 - FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2009, file photo, a cloud forms over Mount Hood as seen from Government Camp, Ore. An estimated 10,000 people try to climb Mount Hood every year, a number that reflects its proximity to Portland and accessibility from a parking lot next to picturesque Timberline Lodge. Some of the people who make the attempt have little climbing experience, possessing not even the most basic mountaineering equipment. Don Ryan, File AP Photo