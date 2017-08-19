San Juan County Sheriffs Office Deputy Robyn Roe poses for a portrait, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 in Aztec, N.M. Roe recently became the first female SWAT operator for the department.
San Juan County Sheriffs Office Deputy Robyn Roe poses for a portrait, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 in Aztec, N.M. Roe recently became the first female SWAT operator for the department. The Daily Times via AP Jon Austria

Woman's SWAT selection advances women's police roles

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 12:44 PM

AZTEC, N.M.

One New Mexico county has its first female SWAT operator, a reflection of the increasing role of women in police departments across the nation.

The Daily Times reported (http://bit.ly/2xebBAJ ) earlier this week that San Juan County Deputy Robyn Roe wanted to become a SWAT member because of her military experience. Roe served a tour in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard in 2013 and 2014, where she served as a motor transportation operator.

She recently finished a six-year enlistment and in June re-enlisted for another six-year term.

Roe says she doesn't feel special for being a woman on SWAT, but says she understands it's a big accomplishment.

A 2015 report from the U.S. Department of Justice showed that about 58,000, or 12 percent, of full-time sworn police personnel were women.

