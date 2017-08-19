Woman's SWAT selection advances women's police roles

One New Mexico county has its first female SWAT operator, a reflection of the increasing role of women in police departments across the nation.
The Daily Times reported (http://bit.ly/2xebBAJ ) earlier this week that San Juan County Deputy Robyn Roe wanted to become a SWAT member because of her military experience. Roe served a tour in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard in 2013 and 2014, where she served as a motor transportation operator.
She recently finished a six-year enlistment and in June re-enlisted for another six-year term.
Roe says she doesn't feel special for being a woman on SWAT, but says she understands it's a big accomplishment.
A 2015 report from the U.S. Department of Justice showed that about 58,000, or 12 percent, of full-time sworn police personnel were women.
