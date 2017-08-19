Capitol Watch: Lawmakers are connecting with constituents

In New York state government news, lawmakers are using the summer to connect with constituents back home and a Senate task force takes aim at tick-borne illnesses.
Also, a second lawmaker is calling for an investigation following an Associated Press report on the case of a disabled man infested with maggots at a state group home.
A look at stories making news:
SUMMER POLITICKING
Free from the legislative session in Albany, many state lawmakers are spending the summer connecting with constituents.
That means Republicans and Democrats alike have filled up their schedules with town hall meetings, community fairs and other events that give them critical face time with their bosses, the voters.
A few examples this week: Republican Sen. Kemp Hannon, of Long Island, will hold a meeting on pediatric and adolescent diabetes Thursday. Democratic Sen. James Sanders, of Queens, plans to host a sexual assault defense class Wednesday. And Republican Sen. Chris Jacobs of Buffalo is inviting residents to recycle their old electronic equipment at an Aug. 26 event.
Assemblyman James Skoufis, however, may have done the most to please one New Yorker in particular. The Woodbury Democrat this week presented a high school diploma to Bruce Green, who left high school needing only half a credit to graduate. He later went on to serve in the Vietnam War.
___
TICK TROUBLE
Alarmed by what they say has been an especially bad year for ticks, a group of New York lawmakers are preparing for a hearing on efforts to fight illnesses, such as Lyme disease, babesiosis, and Powassan virus.
A Senate task force plans to meet Aug. 29 in Albany to hear from medical authorities, tick experts and others involved in trying to prevent infections and fight the illnesses.
Republican Sen. Sue Serino chairs the task force. The Hudson Valley lawmaker noted that while tick-borne illness is nothing new downstate, it's now clear the illnesses, like Lyme disease, are a statewide concern. A 74-year-old man died this summer in Saratoga County after contracting Powassan virus.
"It is critical that we put the spotlight squarely on Lyme and TBDs (tick-borne diseases) to ensure that combatting their spread remains a priority here at the state level," she said.
___
MORE CALLS FOR MAGGOT PROBE
A second state lawmaker wants answers from state officials following an Associated Press report on the case of a disabled man infested with maggots at a state-run group home in Rome.
Republican Sen. Joseph Griffo, of Rome, says he wants answers from the state agencies that care for the disabled and investigate allegations of abuse and neglect after learning about the case of Steven Wenger. Wenger was twice found to have maggots around his breathing tube last summer.
Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, of Utica, meanwhile, has written to Washington to ask federal health officials to review the case and other allegations of abuse and neglect in the state's system.
The Justice Center, which oversees investigations into allegations of abuse and neglect, published an op-ed Tuesday defending its review of Wenger's case. Agency Executive Director Denise Miranda wrote that investigators performed a rigorous review and determined the infestation was the result of neglect, but could not determine which staffers were at fault.
Miranda cited privacy laws in the agency's decision to withhold from the public the details of Wenger's case and other neglect-and-abuse cases.
