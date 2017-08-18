National Politics

Everett outlaws bikini-clad employees at certain businesses

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:04 AM

EVERETT, Wash.

The City Council in Everett, Washington has voted to require employees at coffee stands to wear a minimum of tank tops and shorts, in response to businesses where woman often wear bikinis.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/GA7rc8 ) the proposal was unanimously approved Wednesday.

It specifically requires employees at "quick service" restaurants, which also include fast food and food trucks, to adhere to the dress code.

Another measure approved expands the definition of lewd conduct, adding a new misdemeanor called "facilitating lewd conduct."

A business owner could face jail and a $5,000 fine for allowing or encouraging employees to engage in lewd conduct.

Officials say the new rules are supposed to make it easier to bring civil sanctions at stands where baristas flash body parts for cash.

Some bikini stand owners opposed the change, alleging the legislation violates their employees' civil rights.

