Kentucky governor takes on rival before state Supreme Court

A ruling from Kentucky's Supreme Court is not likely to change the University of Louisville's new board of trustees, but it could affect the future of the state's top political rivals.
Kentucky's highest court is scheduled to hear arguments Friday about whether it was legal for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to abolish and replace the University of Louisville's board of trustees by executive order last summer.
Since Bevin's order, voters elected a Republican majority in the state legislature, which then quickly passed a law to replace the university's board. Bevin argues that makes the lawsuit pointless, since the executive order is no longer in effect and the court is not being asked to overturn the new law.
But Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear wants the court to declare Bevin's actions illegal and to prevent him from doing it again. If he's successful, it would be his second victory against Bevin before the state Supreme Court and likely fodder for a potential campaign for governor in 2019.
If Bevin wins, it would bolster the governor's argument that Beshear has wasted time filing frivolous lawsuits against him.
Bevin replaced the board because he said the university needed a "fresh start" after a series of scandals. He also noted the board violated state law by not having proportionate representation of racial minorities and political parties.
In issuing his executive order, Bevin relied on a state law that lets the governor make temporary changes when the legislature is not in session. The legislature then reviews those changes when they reconvene. If they don't act on them, the changes expire.
When the new Republican majority in the state legislature reconvened earlier this year, they did not adopt Bevin's order exactly as he had written it. But they did pass a law replacing the university's board of trustees. They passed another law setting up a procedure for the governor to replace university boards. Those laws superseded Bevin's executive order.
Bevin's lawyers say that's why the court would be wasting its time analyzing whether Bevin's order was legal, because it "would have no practical legal effect and would be nothing more than the settlement of an argument or difference of opinion."
Beshear says the new laws don't matter, because Bevin has been ignoring state laws by using the little-known statute that allows him to make temporary changes when the legislature was not in session. The legislature did not alter that law, meaning the governor could try to use it again for the same effect.
"Without a decision from this Court, the Governor can ignore the new legislation — just as he ignored previous legislation," Beshear argued in court documents. "He has already proven he will use (the law) to circumvent any process he does not want to follow."
Bevin, through his attorneys, dismisses this. He says the new laws passed by the legislature make it "implausible to believe that this situation will occur again." And he disputes Beshear's allegation that he ignored a state law that lets governors fire university board members only after they have a hearing before the Council on Postsecondary Education.
"When a business closes, the employees might not be employed any longer, but they have not been fired," Bevin's attorneys wrote in court documents. "Here, the former Board members are obviously not serving on the current board, but they were not removed."
Beshear says "this argument ignores reality."
