Petition filed for recall election of Louisiana town mayor

A Louisiana town's mayor could face a recall election as residents have filed a petition with more than 150 days to collect enough signatures to initiate it.
The American Press reported on Thursday the residents have 180 days from the Aug. 2 filing date to get signatures from the more than 2,000 registered voters in Welsh. Nearly 700 names are needed to initiate a recall election of Mayor Carolyn Louviere, who's served four terms.
Louviere says she feels like she's a target.
Louviere told the Press she has no idea why residents Jeanell Jackson Vital and Calvin David Spriggings filed the petition saying she's helped Vital several times and never met Spriggings. The Press didn't receive comments from the couple reporting Vital had none and that Spriggings wasn't accepting phone calls.
Comments