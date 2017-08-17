National Politics

Embattled Kentucky councilman denied federal medical leave

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:14 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

An embattled Kentucky city councilman has been denied medical leave.

News outlets report Louisville Councilman Dan Johnson announced Aug. 10 he was taking a 90-day leave, hours after five colleagues moved to impeach him over sexual harassment claims. Johnson said he was experiencing severe neck pain and would seek time under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Thomas McAdam, Johnson's lawyer, says the Jefferson County Attorney's Office informed him Johnson is ineligible because the federal law excludes elected officials as employees.

Johnson says he will still take time off. McAdam says Johnson will be paid his usual salary.

Councilwoman Jessica Green says Johnson grabbed her backside during a photo shoot. He's also accused of exposing his backside to an aide of Councilwoman Angela Leet. Johnson has denied any intentional wrongdoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video