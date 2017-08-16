National Politics

Small Michigan city decides to keep local police force

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 9:37 AM

PINCONNING, Mich.

A small Michigan city has decided to retain its police force for at least the next three years.

The Bay City Times reports the Pinconning City Council voted Tuesday to approve a three year contract for one full time officer and one part-time officer.

Pinconning police Sgt. Terry Spencer says keeping a local police force "is in the best interest of the citizens who actually reside in the city of Pinconning."

The vote comes after a months-long debate over police contracts in the city, which is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The newspaper says Pinconning's police department runs on a budget of about $110,000 per year.

