Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 6:19 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced a former summer camp counselor to 97 months in prison for downloading child pornography.

The judge on Tuesday also sentenced 28-year-old James Paroline of Red Bank to 10 years of supervised release.

Paroline had pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors say the summer camp counselor and assistant at a nursery school accessed an underground online bulletin board and website dedicated to sexually explicit videos and images of children.

