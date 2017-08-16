National Politics

Republicans announce new nominee for House seat

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Republicans have announced a new state House candidate to run in a Democratic-leaning district.

GOP House Speaker William J. Howell announced that Navy veteran Mike Mackee is the party's nominee to run in the district that includes parts of Prince William County and Stafford County.

The district is currently held by Republican Del. Mark Dudenhefer, who is not seeking re-election. The previous Republican candidate, Laquan Austion, withdrew from the race earlier this month after overstating his academic accomplishments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video