National Politics

Sprinkler bill spurred by deadly building fire advances

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:37 AM

HONOLULU

Some Honolulu residents say a bill that would require old high-rise buildings to retrofit sprinklers would be too costly, while others say the sprinklers would prevent another deadly fire like the one last month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2wOWRIk ) the Honolulu City Council pushed the bill through its first reading on Wednesday in front of a crowd packed with residents on both sides of the debate.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell introduced the bill after the July 14 Marco Polo apartment building fire killed three people and injured 12. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $100 million or more in damage. The building was built in 1971, which was four years before sprinklers became mandatory for new construction in Honolulu.

The bill goes to the Executive Matters and Legal Affairs Committee next for further consideration.

