National Politics

2 Trump backers join Flake opponent Kelli Ward's campaign

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 5:00 AM

PHOENIX

A political operative who helped raise millions of dollars to support President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is joining the U.S. Senate campaign of former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward.

Thursday's announcement that Great America PAC founder Eric Beach was joining Ward's primary campaign to unseat Republican Sen. Jeff Flake comes a day after another Trump supporter, Robert Mercer, donated $300,000 to Ward's super-PAC.

The political action committee Beach founded was independent but raised more than $28 million to back Trump. The announcement said Great America PAC executive director Brent Lowder is also joining Ward's campaign.

Ward called both "highly accomplished political operatives with strong track records of success," who are committed to helping her win.

Beach said he's retaining a role in an issues PAC affiliated with Great America.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video