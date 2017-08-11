FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the venue proposed for Olympic opening and closing ceremonies and track and field events. stands in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council is expected Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 to endorse a proposal to host the 2028 Olympics, following an announcement of a deal last month to leave 2024 to Paris.
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the venue proposed for Olympic opening and closing ceremonies and track and field events. stands in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council is expected Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 to endorse a proposal to host the 2028 Olympics, following an announcement of a deal last month to leave 2024 to Paris.
Los Angeles poised to take another step toward 2028 Games

August 11, 2017 3:33 AM

Los Angeles appears poised to take another step toward the 2028 Olympics, despite questions about future costs.

The City Council on Friday is expected to endorse documents at the heart of LA's plan to stage the 2028 Summer Games. The contract outlines the financial responsibility of putting on the games, although a budget has not been completed.

The vote will take place less than two weeks after the city announced an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Games, while ceding the 2024 Games to rival Paris.

The 11-year wait time comes with millions of dollars in financial sweeteners, but also uncertainty about future costs.

The deal must also be endorsed by the U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors, and the International Olympic Committee.

