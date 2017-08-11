Deadline soon for feds' response to fishing monitor petition

A fishermen's group says it's still waiting on the federal government's response to a petition it filed with the U.S. Supreme Court about the cost of fishing monitors.
The government shifted the cost of paying for monitors to fishermen last year, prompting a legal battle. A group of fishermen led by David Goethel of New Hampshire filed a petition seeking a review of the case last month.
A spokesman for the fishermen's attorney says the government has until Monday to respond and has not done so.
The monitors are workers who collect data that help inform government fishing regulations. They can add hundreds of dollars per day to the cost of fishing. The new rules apply to fishermen of valuable New England fish species such as cod, haddock and sole.
