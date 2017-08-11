National Politics

Women veterans conference to offer job, education info

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:23 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Women veterans from around the state will get information on jobs, education and other topics at the biennial Ohio Women Veterans Conference.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says as many as 750 of the state's 67,000 women veterans, representing all branches of military service, are expected to attend Saturday's conference in Columbus.

The Ohio director for the Military Women Across the Nation organization tells The Columbus Dispatch that it is often difficult for women veterans to "come forward for the benefits they deserve." Jennifer Baun says the conference helps create a sense of belonging among the veterans.

The conference will also address topics including how to manage finances and find volunteer opportunities.

It will be held at the Ohio Union on the campus of Ohio State University.

