Police chief to retire, stay on as consultant

A Vermont town has reached an agreement to allow its police chief to retire but stay on as a paid consultant.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2ustlaw ) the Shelburne Selectboard signed a separation agreement with outgoing police Chief James Warden Aug. 3. Under the agreement, Warden will serve as a department consultant with full pay until Jan. 31 following his Aug. 4 resignation.
Warden served a three-day suspension in July for an undisclosed reason. According to Selectboard Chairman Gary von Stange, the agreement rescinded the suspension.
Warden has served as police chief since 1987.
Deputy Chief Aaron Noble has managed the department since Warden's suspension. Town manager Joe Colangelo says Noble will serve as acting police chief until further notice.
