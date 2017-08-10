National Politics

Authorities: Religious shrine vandalized in Cochise County

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 4:55 AM

BENSON, Ariz.

Cochise County authorities are investigating the vandalism of a religious shrine on State Route 80.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the location Monday afternoon and found that a large statue of the Virgin Mary was broken off its base with the top portion missing.

They say three other smaller statues had the heads broken off and missing.

Sheriff's officials say all of the statutes were located inside of a shelter at a pullout area off the highway.

The shelter with the statues is open to the public.

Authorities are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the vandals.

State Route 80 is a 120-mile stretch of highway in southeastern Arizona that runs to the New Mexico border.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video