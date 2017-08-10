FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Park County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Jesus Deniz Mendoza. Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to send Mendoza to prison for life after he pleaded guilty to killing a couple and wounding their daughter when the family stopped to help him on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Park County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Jesus Deniz Mendoza. Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to send Mendoza to prison for life after he pleaded guilty to killing a couple and wounding their daughter when the family stopped to help him on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Park County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Wyoming man to be sentenced in murders on Crow reservation

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 3:34 AM

BILLINGS, Mont.

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to send a Wyoming man to prison for life after he pleaded guilty to killing a couple and wounding their daughter when the family stopped to help him on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.

Twenty-year-old Jesus Deniz Mendoza is due to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Billings on Thursday in the July 2015 roadside shootings of Jason and Tana Shane near the town of Pryor.

Defense Attorney David Merchant II has asked for a 60-year sentence.

Merchant argued in court filings that a shorter sentence would be merciful given that Mendoza was 18 years old at the time of the shootings and has a history of mental illness and drug abuse.

Prosecutors say Mendoza would kill again if he were released from prison.

