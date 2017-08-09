National Politics

Democrats retain Iowa House District 82 seat

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 6:31 AM

FAIRFIELD, Iowa

Democrats have retained an Iowa House seat in a special election.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's voting in House District 82 show Phil Miller will replace Democratic Rep. Curt Hanson, who died in June.

Miller is a Fairfield veterinarian. He defeated Republican Travis Harris, Libertarian Joshua Miller and Edward Hee III, of the Constitution Party of Iowa.

The special election leaves the makeup of the Iowa House at 59 Republicans and 41 Democrats. District 82 includes parts of Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren counties.

