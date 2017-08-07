National Politics

The Latest: US military IDs 3 Marines killed in plane crash

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 9:27 PM

SYDNEY

The Latest on the crash of a U.S. Marine Osprey aircraft off Australia's coast (all times local):

11 a.m.

U.S. military officials have identified the three Marines who were killed after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

The three men remain missing and were declared dead by the military on Tuesday. They were among 26 people on board an MV-22 Osprey that crashed off the coast of Queensland state on Saturday.

The U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said the victims were 26-year-old 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross of Oxford, Maine; 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Sedgwick, Kansas; and 19-year-old Pfc. Ruben Velasco of Los Angeles.

The Australian navy found the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday.

